WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former high school teacher in Florida who was facing criminal charges of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student has died by suicide, according to reports.

Charles Maglio, 54, taught math at Wellington Community High School when the allegations became public. He was facing two felony sexual misconduct charges after being arrested last month, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Maglio was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods near his Coral Springs home on Oct. 1, according to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials said a gun was located by Maglio’s side and a note was discovered in his room. They did not elaborate on details contained in the message.

A criminal investigation was first launched by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office last December after a restaurant owner reported to the school principal that Maglio was sending flowers to a female teen employee.

The girl reached out to Maglio “and gave him a heads up about a possible investigation,” WPLG reported, citing a police affidavit.

“She said she deleted all their text messages and was sure he did the same,” the affidavit read.

When questioned, the girl reportedly said, “I don’t want him to get in trouble. I’m in love with him.”

Wellington Community High School. ( Google Maps)

The teen began to drop by Maglio’s classroom after school since she was looking for “a mentor fatherly figure, but it escalated,” the affidavit said.

The two began communicating via social media and the relationship turned physical as they engaged in sex several times at Maglio’s apartment, according to authorities.

The student described multiple sexual encounters with Maglio at his apartment during interviews with detectives. She apparently visited his residence so frequently that she left clothes and a toothbrush at his place.

Under Florida law, the age of consent is 18, but those who are 16 and 17 may consent to a partner younger than 24, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Investigators monitored a phone call between the Maglio and the teen. Although he did not discuss their sexual encounters during the conversation, he professed his love and said he could not wait for her to turn 18, officials said.

Maglio’s defense attorney, Cory Strolla, said his client surrendered to authorities and self-reported the misconduct to the school district in September, the New York Post reported.

“We understand that these are serious allegations, but we think that the only thing the state is going to be able to show is that he was more of a mentor to a young (person) who had a terrible home life,” Stroll previously claimed.

Following the confirmation of Maglio’s death, his attorney said the late teacher’s “family, friends and many of his past students were saddened by the tragic loss of his life.”

“This firm was going to vigorously defend the allegations against Charlie,” he added. “Sadly, nobody wins in this case, but everyone involved loses.”

Maglio was out of custody on $10,000 bail at the time of his death. Charges have subsequently been dismissed by the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office as a result of his suicide.

School district records show that Maglio was hired in January 2016 to teach math at Wellington Landings Middle School before moving to Wellington High for the 2020 school year. He previously taught math at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County.

