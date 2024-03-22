Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – Gen. Al Gray (ret.), a former commandant of the United States Marine Corps, died at his home in Alexandria, Virginia at the age of 95 on Wednesday.

Gen. Gray, who served as the 29th commandant of the Marine Corps, died after an extended period of hospice care, according to a report from Marine Times.

He served the USMC for 41 years and as commandant from 1987 to 1991, according to the report, which noted that the decorated veteran was “widely beloved” by active duty Marines and veterans alike.

Gen. Gray enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1950 and commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1952, according to his official biography. His early tours were with 11th and 7th Marine Regiments, 1st Marine Division in Korea.

He later saw service in Vietnam where his actions on May 14, 1967, resulted in his being awarded the Silver Star Medal.

A complete list of Gen. Gray’s personal decorations and awards include: the Distinguished Service Medal; the Silver Star Medal; the Legion of Merit with Combat “V” and a gold star in lieu of a second award; the Bronze Star Medal with Combat “V” and three gold stars in lieu of second, third and fourth awards; the Purple Heart with a gold star in lieu of a second Purple Heart; the Meritorious Service Medal; the Joint Service Commendation Medal; the Navy Commendation Medal; and the Combat Action Ribbon with a gold star in lieu of a second award.