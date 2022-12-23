Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TORRANCE, Calif. – Two suspects involved in a smash and grab robbery inside a Southern California shopping mall were taken down while fleeing the scene by U.S. Marine recruiters on Tuesday, according to police, Breaking 911 reported.

The crime occurred at the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance, California in the middle of the afternoon. A jewelry store inside the mall was targeted by a group of hammer-wielding robbers. But there were Marines and other bystanders nearby who decided to step in and take action against the thieves, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

Four suspects wearing hoodies and covering their faces took part in the robbery. They used hammers and smashed the display cases taking as much jewelry as they could. While fleeing the scene several Marines and bystanders helped detain two of the miscreants until police arrived.

It turns out the Marines have a recruiting office inside the mall right next to the jewelry store. They responded when they heard the crime taking place.

“The Marines stepped up,” said a witness named Ralph. “They tackled them down. Two got away, two got tackled down. And you know, they stepped it up.”

Continuing, Ralph said, “It’s enough. Time to fight back.”

The Torrance Police Department took to Twitter, thanking the Marines for their decisive action.

Officers responded to masked suspects with hammers & gloves stealing from a jewelry store within the mall. The suspects fled but nearby military personnel & by-standers held 2 suspects until TPD arrived. Great work to all involved & shout-out to @USMC Recruitment #SouthBay! 🇺🇸👏 pic.twitter.com/RH8ZdjpODr — Torrance Police (@TorrancePD) December 21, 2022

“Great work to all involved & shout-oiut to @USMC Recruitment #SouthBay!” Torrance police wrote.