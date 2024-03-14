Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PALATKA, Fla. – A woman in Florida reportedly tried to sell her toddler for $500 at a local business before abandoning the child last week, according to authorities.

Jessica Woods, 33, was identified as the woman trying to sell her 18-month-old girl. Following an investigation by the Palatka Police Department, the “unfit mother” was taken into custody and the child was placed in foster care.

Palatka Police provided the following details in a news release on Wednesday:

On March 5, 2024 Jessica Woods 33 of Palatka was loitering around a local business with her 18 month old daughter. Woods had been observed around the business with her daughter for a few days. An anonymous citizen made contact with Woods and asked if she and the child needed any assistance. The anonymous citizen was an employee of the business and only knew Woods because she had frequented the area. Woods told the citizen she did not need anything but, offered to sell the child to the citizen for $500.00. When the citizen refused to purchase the child, Woods walked away, leaving her daughter behind. The citizen picked the child up and immediately brought her to the Palatka Police Department and informed Officers of what happened. Palatka Police Officers with assistance of the Department’s Victim Advocate provided care to the child until the Department of Children and Families responded and took custody of her. The child has since been placed in foster care. As a result of an investigation, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Woods charging her with child abuse, child neglect, and abandonment of a child. Woods was located and arrested on March 7, 2024 and transported to the Putnam County Jail.

Jail records viewed by the New York Post revealed that Woods was booked on six felony counts related to the offense, which included selling or surrendering a minor for money or property, unlawful desertion of a child, aggravated child abuse, and three counts of abuse of a child without great bodily harm.

Her bond was set at $255,000, according to court records.