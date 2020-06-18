FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A Florida man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly shooting a cyclist in the head with a crossbow.

Mathew Ross Peters, 42, was driving a 90s Ford pickup late Sunday in Fort Walton Beach when he pulled up beside the victim, Benny Davis, who was on his bicycle. According to police accounts, Peters fired the crossbow striking the cyclist in the head.

Officers rendered aid to Davis who was then transported to a local medical center with serious head injuries. However, after treatment, he was later released, the Northwest Florida Daily News reported.

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a detective spotted the truck at a hotel in the city.

Authorities established a perimeter and conducted surveillance before they spotted Peters leaving his room over four hours later armed with a crossbow, the news organization reported.

As a result, he was taken into custody without incident. A search warrant was subsequently served at the hotel room and further evidence of the crime was discovered. He was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine, the Fort Walton Beach Police Department said in a release.

Peters was charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, one count of firing a deadly missile into a moving vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. Motivation for the attack was not disclosed.

He was booked at the Okaloosa County Jail.