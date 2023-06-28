Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. – A father in New York State is accused of killing his 3-week-old daughter during an argument with his wife early Monday morning. The man reportedly fired a crossbow, fatally striking the infant and also injuring his wife who was the intended target.

Patrick Proefriedt is charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and first-degree criminal contempt for violating an order of protection, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Proefriedt, 26, got into an argument with his wife in the early morning hours on Monday at their home in the small hamlet of Nineveh, N.Y. when the crime occurred, BCSO said in a press release. (Nineveh is slightly more than 3 hours northwest of New York City.)

According to law enforcement officials, the woman was holding the baby when Proefriedt reportedly fired a broadhead crossbow bolt, which was aimed at his wife, but actually struck the baby first, Fox News Digital reported.

The crossbow bolt “hit the child in the upper torso, exiting near the armpit” before striking the woman in her chest, authorities said.

After the projectile struck the baby, Proefriedt tried to remove the bolt and attempted to keep his wife from calling authorities for help before fleeing in a Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The 3-week-old baby, Eleanor Carey, was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother was transported to a local hospital where she was treated for her injuries and expected to survive, BCSO said in the news release.

Proefriedt was found by law enforcement personnel in a wooded area not more than a mile from the home once his truck became stuck in the mud, Fox News reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Proefriedt had a “history of domestic incidents with the victim” and had an “active Stay Away Order of Protection” in place at the time of the crime.

On June 9, Proefriedt posted a picture with his newborn baby in the hospital. The caption read, “My little baby girl.”