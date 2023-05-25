Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A Florida gym teacher who was arrested for reportedly having sex with a 15-year-old student earlier this year has been nabbed again by law enforcement authorities regarding allegations of an inappropriate sexual relationship with another teenager from a different school that employed him.

Arin Hankerd, 43, was initially arrested February 10, after he reportedly had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student in January. He was immediately suspended but then resigned from his teaching position at Atlantic High School before he could be fired, Law Officer reported at the time.

Since Hankerd’s February arrest, more girls have come forward accusing him of inappropriate behavior. As a result of the ongoing investigation, he was arrested Tuesday for luring a 17-year-old to his home in Ormond Beach, where he reportedly groped the teen and had her perform oral sex on him in 2019, reported the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The victim’s allegations were reportedly corroborated by private messages sent between the two in the summer of 2022.

Hankerd was formally charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, enhanced to a first-degree felony, and offenses against students by authority figures, a second-degree felony, the State Attorney’s Office said.

According to charging documents obtained by the news outlet, the former educator is said to have sent the teenager flirtatious social media messages — such as asking what color underwear she was wearing — and asking for risqué photographs.

Hankerd previously taught physical education at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach where the girl was a student, before moving to Atlantic High School in 2021.

When Hankerd made the move a Atlantic High, he was able to continue his inappropriate schemes. He quickly found a new and younger 15-year-old girl to exploit, prosecutors said, leading to his February arrest.

Hankerd’s exploits were uncovered after the student’s mother looked through her journal, which detailed the predatory relationship, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors said Hankerd first began buying the student lunch in December, but escalated the relationship just a month later after he began sending her inappropriate pictures on social media.

The gym teacher had been warned multiple times over the years about his inappropriate behavior, according to authorities.

Hankerd was sent a “letter of caution” in March 2020 after school officials discovered he had spoken with a female student about smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. During the encounter, he was accused of touching the girl’s thigh and asking for her number. However, officials determined there was insufficient evidence to discipline him.

In October 2021, the teacher, who also performed duties as a football coach, was sent a second letter of caution after reportedly making inappropriate remarks about the appearance of two female students. In the admonishment he was told to be mindful of interactions with students, Law Officer reported.

Finally, Hankerd received a third letter of caution after he reportedly asked a female student about her boyfriend and a body piercing on her naval, in addition to taking the girl by her arm during gym class.

In the months since Hankerd’s arrest in February, at least 30 women have come forward with incriminating information, including four who claimed they were victimized, according to the Post.

Following Hankerd’s recent arrest, a judge ruled that he should be held in jail without bond until his trial after agreeing with the state attorney’s office that he is a danger to the community.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...