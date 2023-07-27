Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida felon is accused of submerging a woman’s head in a vat of tar during an argument last week. Marshall Dimick was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm among other charges, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials said the investigation began when deputies responded to reports of a domestic disturbance on July 20. The victim and her friend provided statements to deputies about the crime, which stemmed from an argument, the Levy County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“During the argument Dimick dunked her head into a vat of a tar like substance that is used to treat clam and oyster bags,” LCSO said, adding that the suspect also pointed a shotgun at the woman and choked her to near unconsciousness, Fox News reported.

Dimick, 57, of Rosewood, is a previously convicted felon for unspecified offense(s). In addition to being charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm, he was also charged with four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon since the man removed several of his guns from his residence before deputies arrived.

Nevertheless, the weapons were later recovered at a nearby property, which led to additional charges, the sheriff’s office noted.

“Dimick is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said.

The suspect was transported and booked at the Levy County Detention Center. His bond was set at $550,000.

