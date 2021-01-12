Brandon, Florida – Hillsborough County Corporal Brian LaVigne was killed Monday when a man fleeing from deputies intentionally crashed into the driver’s side of his police car.

LaVigne was 54 years old and had one more day to work before his retirement.

He had served the department for 30 years. He leaves behind his wife and 2 adult children. One of them is also a deputy with the agency.

LaVigne was known as a man that was dedicated to his family and was constantly mentoring younger members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

It is with great sadness that I convey this heartbreaking news, Master Corporal Brian LaVigne was killed in the line of duty earlier tonight. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and all of Team HCSO as we mourn his loss. pic.twitter.com/Q1zWCkzEM7 — Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) January 12, 2021