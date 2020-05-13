The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a deputy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Roberto Aspuru, 54, was off-duty when he was involved in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in Boca Raton, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said Aspuru was transported to Delray Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Aspuru, who was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps, was approaching his 21st anniversary with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.