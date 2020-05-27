The Chouteau (OK) Fire Department needed the help of two police officers to put out a fire early Monday morning.

Caused by an electric fire, a fire truck caught fire inside the station and two Chouteau police officers arrived to save the day.

Officer Matt Perryman told Channel 8 that the firefighters were on a medical call at the time.

The officers arrived and put the fire out with a fire hose while ventilating the fire station.

Perryman said the truck is a total loss, but the specialized equipment was able to be saved.

There was no word whether the video games, bunk beds or LEGO toys survived.