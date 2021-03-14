Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Chicago, IL. – At least 15 people were shot early on Sunday at a party and two of them have died, according to the Chicago Sun Times. At least seven of the people shot were taken to hospitals in serious to critical condition according to a department spokesperson.

Witnesses reported a disturbance on the 6700 block of South Chicago Avenue at around 4:41 am on Sunday morning, police said. The shooting appears to have occurred at a party.

A total of 15 people were shot and their age range from 20 to 44 years old.

“One of the patrons began to shoot inside the building striking multiple people,” the Chicago Police Department said in a statement.

The city fire department posted a photo on its Twitter feed showing balloons and a shoe strewn across the pavement outside the South Side Think Tank at 6798 S. South Chicago Ave.

At least 15 other Chicagoans were wounded in shootings across the city over the weekend as of Sunday morning.

The total shootings so far in Chicago in 2021 stand at 418, nearly a 20% increase from the same time last year. In 2020, there were 3261 shootings in Chicago and 769 murders, a 36% increase from 2019.