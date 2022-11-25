Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A female Argentinian television reporter was robbed live on air while reporting in Qatar on the World Cup, with money and documents stolen from her handbag.

The Daily Mail reported that Dominique Metzger was broadcasting from the Corniche area of Doha in the build up to the first match of the tournament when she says the items were stolen.

Speaking after the incident, Metzger said she reported the incident to local police, and was surprised by their response.

She told her network Todo Noticias (TN) that officials promised to identify the suspect – and said she could choose the punishment for the alleged robber.

Metzger said that she that a small bag, including her wallet and keys were taken.

In a bid to crack down on crime Qatar has installed thousands of cameras around its newly built stadiums, as well as 15,000 high resolution cameras inside every stadium, assisted by facial recognition technology.