PORTLAND, Ore. — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday in connection to a baseball bat attack on a deputy U.S. Marshal, as authorities attempted to disperse protesters in Portland last month.

The crime involving Dakotah Ray Horton occurred around 1:20 a.m. July 27 outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, which was the hotbed of violence in the city for several weeks.

Federal officers were attempting to disperse a crowd armed with bats, hockey sticks and shields when someone tried cutting through a fence with power tools, Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Tamayo wrote in a federal affidavit obtained by Fox News.

During the confrontation, federal officers were pelted with glass bottles, explosives and other hard objects, the document said.

As several officers attempted to arrest a protester, officials said Horton struck one U.S. marshal kneeling on the ground in the upper back, neck and shoulder area with a wooden baseball bat. As a result of the violent attack, the officer suffered bruising to the back and shoulder, Tamayo wrote.

In an effort to identify the assailant, the U.S. Marshals Service on Aug. 2 issued a bulletin in the Portland area with close-up images of his face and clothes.

Just before midnight Monday, Horton was spotted by a deputy U.S. marshal leaving an apartment wearing the same clothes as the suspect the night of the attack. He got into a car that later was stopped by law enforcement and he was taken into custody.

Horton was scheduled to make a court appearance Wednesday, Fox reported. It was not clear if he entered a plea.