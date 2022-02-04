Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILWAUKEE – One of the FBI’s top 10 most-wanted fugitives was taken into custody in Mexico this week after evading law enforcement officers for 16 years, according to a report.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was responsible for a double murder in Wisconsin as well as multiple attempted homicides, officials said Friday when announcing the arrest, Fox News reported.

FBI agents descended upon Zapopan in Guadalajara, Mexico on Thursday evening and nabbed the 48-year-old fugitive after receiving a tip, according to the bureau’s Milwaukee Field Office.

Juarez-Corro is wanted for a mass shooting that occurred May 26, 2009. He is accused of opening fire during a Memorial Day picnic in Milwaukee at Wisconsin’s South Shore Park with hundreds of people in attendance, including his estranged wife and their 3-year-old daughter, the FBI said.

Two people were killed and three others were injured. Victims included Juarez-Corroz’s wife, who suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest but survived, Fox reported.

According to authorities, Juarez-Corro and his wife were “reported to be in the final stages of their divorce.”

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” said Michael Hensle, special agent-in-charge of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office.

