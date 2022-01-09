Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The infant son of two Florida deputies who took their own lives last week will be adopted by a family member.

Clayton Osteen and Victoria Pacheco of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office left behind 1-month-old son Jayce Osteen when they each died by suicide several days apart.

A friend of the couple launched a GoFundMe page for baby Jayce, which revealed that an unnamed relative had stepped in to adopt the child, the New York Post reported.

“A close family member will be adopting Jayce,” Kelly Ridle wrote. “All donations will be used for enriching Jayce’s life experiences and securing a brighter future.”

As of Sunday morning, more than $106,000 had been donated for the child.

Osteen, 24, a former Marine, attempted suicide on Dec. 31 and was taken off life support two days later. Pacheco, 23, killed herself “in the wake of Deputy Osteen’s death,” Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a statement on Tuesday.

“As sheriff, I saw these two deputies as young, ambitious, and a great compliment to my already amazing group of professionals,” Mascara said.

“While it is impossible for us to fully comprehend the private circumstances leading up to this devastating loss, we pray that this tragedy becomes a catalyst for change, a catalyst to help ease the stigma surrounding well-being and normalize the conversation about the challenges so many of us face on a regular basis.”

Pacheco’s distressed grandmother Bernice Bartolini likened the double suicide to a “tragic Romeo and Juliet story,” Law Officer reported.

“My heart is so sad I thought I was hurting before I lost my beautiful granddaughter,” Bartolini wrote on Facebook.

“Tragic Romeo and Juliet story. They are now together forever,” she wrote. “This loss is so painful for everyone so please be kind and watch your family keep them close to your heart.”

Bartolini continued: “Victoria and I were very close when I lived in Florida, she was there for me. I wish I could have been there for her. My insides are being torn apart, my heart hurts so bad.”

Clayton Osteen was taken off life support on Jan. 2. ( Ray Tourville/Facebook)

Funeral services with military honors were held for the couple Saturday, according to Haisley Funeral Home in Fort Pierce.

