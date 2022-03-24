Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy suffered a severe stab wound to the neck during a “completely unprovoked attack” late Wednesday night. Nevertheless, he still managed to courageously chase after the suspect, authorities said, which led to her capture.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a rollover crash around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a wrecked vehicle but no one around.

During a search of the area, Deputy Cody Colangelo, 22, eventually found the female driver of the car walking along the shoreline down an embankment near the scene of the collision.

The woman was identified as 21-year-old Leigha Michelle Day, WPTV reported.

Day was “emotional” as Colangelo made contact with her. They spoke for about one minute before he instructed her to walk back up the embankment.

“He did such a phenomenal job. He was so nice and compassionate with her,” Chief Deputy Brian Hester said at a Thursday news conference. “Hey, we’re gonna help you. Come on, let’s get you back up here. You don’t have to be afraid.”

Abruptly and without warning, Day turned and stabbed Colangelo in the neck with a knife, nicking his carotid artery.

“After climbing approximately two to three stairs going back up towards the road, she suddenly turned around and stabbed him,” Hester said. “She stabbed Deputy Colangelo in the neck.”

The knife used to stab Deputy Cody Colangelo in the neck. (St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office)

As Day bolted following the vicious stabbing, Colangelo discharged one round at her, but missed.

Although he sustained a severe stab wound, the deputy chased after the suspect while applying direct pressure to his neck, according to authorities.

Next, Colangelo lost sight of the woman and called other deputies for help.

Additional law enforcement personnel eventually located Day hiding nearby and arrested her, WPTV reported.

Meanwhile, Colangelo was rushed to a hospital and underwent two-hours of emergency surgery.

“His injuries were pretty gruesome,” Hester said.

During the medical procedure, surgeons replaced part of the artery in his neck with one from his leg. Fortunately, he’s been stabilized and is expected to make a full recovery.

“By the grace of God and through this deputy’s training, he is alive,” St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Thursday.

WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE

Hester confirmed that Colangelo’s bodycam captured the entire traumatic event.

“To watch one of our deputies who just sustained a life-threatening injury, calmed himself down enough, saved his own life. He saved his own life through his training,” Hester said. “Stood guard for nearby residents and then directed other deputies where to go. All the while calmly controlling his breathing.”

Investigation revealed that Day was speeding and lost control of her car, which slammed into a tree, prior to the encounter with Colangelo.

“She did appear to be under the influence of something. We’re awaiting results to figure that out,” Hester said.

Day was booked at the St. Lucie County Jail for attempted murder.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...