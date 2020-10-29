PHILADELPHIA — Multiple explosive devices were found inside a van near Center City Philadelphia on Wednesday night, prompting a response by the city police bomb squad and federal investigators, according to a report.

The discovery came as riots continued in the city in reaction to the death of Walter Wallace Jr., 27, who came after officers with a knife and was shot and killed as a result on Monday. The case remains under investigation.

The city was under a 9 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew Wednesday night into Thursday morning in expectation of a third night of vandalism and looting.

The federal agents on the scene were from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, FOX 29 of Philadelphia reported.

Sources tell FOX 29 suspicious devices were found inside a vehicle in Logan Circle.​ https://t.co/zfJPFYgWsT — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) October 29, 2020

The van was parked in Logan Circle (19th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway) in the Logan Square area, just west of Center City, the report said.

The devices, found around 10 p.m. ET, were described as “M-type” explosives but no further information was immediately available.

Meanwhile, looters were reportedly targeting stores in the city’s Wynnefield section, not far from St. Joseph’s University, FOX reported.

A RiteAid pharmacy in the area had its front glass doors smashed and merchandise lying on the ground outside, according to video posted by a reporter from Philadelphia’s WPVI-TV.

Philadelphia police said they made 81 arrests in Tuesday night’s rioting, with 23 police officers suffering injuries, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Members of the Pennsylvania National Guard were expected to be deployed in the city by Friday.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared a disaster emergency Wednesday to acquire additional support for dealing with the unrest, FOX 29 reported.