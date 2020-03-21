When people call 911 for an emergency in El Paso, dispatchers will be asking a few questions before sending a police officer to assist.

The new protocol comes as the spread of coronavirus grows in the Texas border city and around the U.S.

Dispatchers will ask callers requesting police response about health and travel, CBS4 reported.

Moreover, dispatchers will provide callers with instructions regarding their interaction with police, to include maintaining a social distance of at least 6-feet from officers, according to the report.

Citizens are strongly encouraged to utilize online and telephone reporting options to file police reports when police response is not absolutely required.

The El Paso Police Department, like others, is asking for the public’s patience and cooperation during the crisis.