BUFFALO, N.Y. – A 911 dispatcher faces termination as the emergency call-taker is accused of shouting at and hanging up on a worker who was hiding at the Buffalo supermarket during Saturday’s massacre.

The unidentified Erie County dispatcher was placed on administrative leave and could be fired, officials confirmed, according to the Daily Wire.

The dispatcher shouted at the female employee and demanded to know why she was “whispering,” before hanging up, the worker told The Buffalo News. The emergency request for help was taking place as the suspect was in the process of gunning down 13 people, killing 10 at the Tops Friendly Market.

“She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper,’” the employee, identified as Latisha, an assistant office manager at the market, told the newspaper. “And I was telling her, ‘Ma’am, he’s still in the store. He’s shooting. I’m scared for my life. I don’t want him to hear me. Can you please send help?’ She got mad at me, hung up in my face.”

The assistant manager told the news outlet she had to phone her boyfriend and have him call 911 to report the shooting rampage. It is not yet clear who first disconnected the call.

“I felt that lady left me to die yesterday,” Latisha told The Buffalo News.

According to Peter Anderson, a spokesperson for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, “Termination will be sought.”

The dispatcher has a disciplinary hearing scheduled for May 30.