CHICAGO — A Chicago 911 dispatcher uncorked on the city’s mayor due to violent crime that has gotten worse in the Windy City. He blames the city’s leadership and the citywide staffing shortages.

Keith Thornton said, “All hell has broken loose” as first responders are being overworked during a “massive” amount of crime that is taking place in the city at “all hours of the day.”