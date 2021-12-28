CHICAGO — A Chicago 911 dispatcher uncorked on the city’s mayor due to violent crime that has gotten worse in the Windy City. He blames the city’s leadership and the citywide staffing shortages.
Keith Thornton said, “All hell has broken loose” as first responders are being overworked during a “massive” amount of crime that is taking place in the city at “all hours of the day.”
It’s noteworthy that Thornton went on to specifically blame the city’s leadership — and Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot in particular, reported The Western Journal.
“The blood, in my opinion, is on her hands,” Thornton said.
“What’s horrible is the lack of leadership and the failure of leadership throughout this entire city of Chicago — and it’s ridiculous because it does not have to be this way,” he added.
As of Christmas day, 793 people have been slain in Chicago in 2021, according to the Chicago Tribune.
That is 33 more people dead than at the same time in 2020, a year that saw violent crime spike.
Last month Cook County cracked 1,000 homicides for the year, Law Officer reported. They have not suffered that many murders in the past 27 years.
“This is not a black problem, a white problem, a Democratic problem, a Republican problem, a Latino problem, this is an all-hands-on-deck problem, and everyone within Chicago should be fueled up — and that’s why I’m taking a stand,” Thornton said.