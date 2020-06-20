A dummy dressed in a NYPD uniform was found hanging from an overpass near Zoo Parkway in Jacksonville (FL), according to a post on Facebook.
“At approximately 6:20am officers responded to a report of a potential suicide by hanging. Upon arrival, officers discovered that it was actually a mannequin dressed in a NYPD uniform with a pig mask,” JSO said.
According to Action News Jax, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department removed the dummy.
Sheriff Mike Williams released a statement:
“The incident that occurred this morning depicting the mock lynching of a mannequin dressed in what appeared to be the uniform of a law enforcement officer is extremely disturbing. Both the tactics and props used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community.
“This incident was carried out by people wanting to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe. Too many good citizens are working with us to keep our community safe through active partnerships, and frank conversations about the challenges we all face. This type of act will not be tolerated by our agency or our community, and we will work together to hold those responsible accountable.”
