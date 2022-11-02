Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MIAMI – A former heavyweight boxer has been charged as part of a conspiracy to a 2019 smuggling of 22 tons of cocaine valued at more than $1 billion, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

The ex-fighter, Goran Gogic, was arrested Oct. 30 at the Miami International Airport after he was indicted by a grand jury. The 43-year-old from Montenegro was preparing to board a flight destined for Zurich when he was taken into custody, Fox Sports reported.

Gogic is charged with one count of conspiracy and three counts of violating the federal Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release.

Gogic briefly appeared in U.S. magistrate court, and has another hearing set for Nov. 7. Each federal offense carries a minimum 10-year prison term and possible life sentence.

The massive volume of illegal narcotics reportedly traveled across the U.S. from Columbia and eventually entered Europe.

The Justice Department said U.S. law enforcement officers seized the following shipments:

The February 27, 2019 seizure of approximately 1,437 kilograms of cocaine secreted aboard the MSC Carlotta at the Port of New York and New Jersey;

The March 18, 2019 seizure of approximately 537 kilograms of cocaine secreted aboard the MSC Desiree at the Port of Philadelphia; and

The June 19, 2019 seizure of approximately 17,956 kilograms of cocaine secreted aboard the MSC Gayane at the Port of Philadelphia. The seizure of the cocaine from the MSC Gayane—worth over $1 billion—was one of the largest seizures of cocaine in United States history.

Law enforcement officers also seized significant amounts of cocaine related to the conspiratorial network at ports in Panama, Peru, and the Netherlands, among other countries.

According to federal prosecutors, Gogic is believed to have been a key part of the operation. He is accused of handling many of the logistics, including the removal of narcotics from speedboats via a crane and transferring them onto cargo ships, court documents revealed.

“The arrest and indictment of Gogic, a former boxer allegedly responsible for trafficking a staggering amount of cocaine, more than 20 tons, which he attempted to move through U.S. ports, is a resounding victory for law enforcement,” stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. “The meticulous planning by the defendant and his co-conspirators failed to take into account the federal agents whose hard work resulted in this body blow to the organization and individuals responsible for distributing massive quantities of cocaine.”

“Gogic, as alleged, is a major drug trafficker who, along with his criminal associates, is responsible for overseeing long-range narcotics transportation on container ships as well as the wholesale distribution of cocaine throughout Europe. Today’s arrest sends a message to narcotraffickers worldwide that they are not free to hijack international maritime commerce with impunity,” stated HSI Special Agent-in-Charge Ivan J. Arvelo. “HSI, along with our partners, will continue to leverage our unique investigative authorities to aggressively pursue drug traffickers who seek to exploit legitimate industries.”

“A billion dollars’ worth of cocaine seized was a heavy hit for Gogic’s criminal network, but nothing heavier than his arrest last night,” said DEA Special Agent-in-Charge Frank A. Tarentino. “As evident in this case, criminal organizations will go to various extremes to make a profit off the sale of poison. Due to the hard work by local, state and federal law enforcement, 20 tons of poison was intercepted en route from Colombia to Europe. Gogic’s arrest underscores law enforcement’s commitment to bringing to justice those responsible for causing the most harm to our communities.”

“When building a case against a sophisticated drug trafficker like Goran Gogic, operating on a mammoth scale, it is critical that federal, state, and local law enforcement work in close coordination, sharing resources and information,” stated NYPD Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell. “This arrest and massive seizure demonstrate the effectiveness of HSI New York’s El Dorado Task Force, of which the NYPD has long been a proud partner.”

A legal representative for Gogic said, “These charges came as a surprise to him. He maintains his innocence, and had come to the U.S. for a boxing convention in Puerto Rico,” Fox reported.

Gogic made his pro boxing debut in 2001 and ended his career in 2012, according to BoxRec. The heavyweight boxer engaged in the majority of his fights in Germany. He won 21 bouts, lost four, and had two draws over the course of his career.