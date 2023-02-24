Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Disturbing video shows the moment a man shot and killed his co-worker with a blast to the head in front of a young boy inside a Buffalo convenience store, before he calmly grabbed a bite to eat, sat on a chair and licked his fingers.

The brazen murder occurred about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday inside the store on Broadway near Sears Street and was captured by security footage. The video shows a barefoot man in a gray sweatshirt at Sears Food Enterprise. The man, store employee Abdul Hussein, 25, is heard exchanging heated words and profanities with his co-worker, identified by WGRZ as 62-year-old Tawfaik Alsheari.

During the course of several minutes, Hussein appears increasingly agitated and switches to Arabic. Alsheari is nearby with a boy who is believed to be his son, the New York Post reported.

Finally, Hussein grabs a rifle and slowly approaches Alsheari, who has his back turned as the boy warns him about the weapon pointed in his direction.

Hussein fires once at Alsheari, striking him in the head, and he subsequently drops to the ground. The boy runs behind the counter before the aloof gunman apparently begins looking at a shelf, searching for a snack.

Hussein appears to wash his hands, grab something to eat and sit on a chair, licking his hands as the victim remains motionless on the floor, the Post reported.

Not long after the shooting, Hussein was taken into custody and charged with murder, according to the news outlet. He was arraigned Wednesday and ordered to be held without bail.

