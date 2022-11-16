Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Terrifying moments were captured by a surveillance camera inside a medical clinic in Buffalo, New York as a gunman armed with an AR-15 rifle stormed in and fired a round from the weapon, causing the security guard to nearly jump out of his shoes in fear before reacting to the immediate threat before him, Breaking 911 reported.

“I would be lying to you if I was to say to you that I was not scared for my life,” said Reynaldo Beckford who heroically went on the offensive and subdued the suspect. “And the first thing that flashed over my brain was my baby boy who just turned three-years-old.”

“I had him and I had the rifle,” Beckford said. “I was just saying, Jesus, Jesus, Jesus. … And that’s when the other security guard was coming down the stairs.”

Beckford and his partner shoved the gunman through the front door and to the sidewalk outside of the clinic where they were able to maintain control of the weapon and detain the suspect until police arrived, ABC 7 reported.

The suspect’s identity was not disclosed and it was unclear what motivated his actions. Further details were not immediately available.

It was unclear when the crime occurred, but the time stamp on the security video appears to read November 10, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., and ABC 7 posted the video to their YouTube page on Tuesday.

