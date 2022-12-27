Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Buffalo, New York – At least 26 people have died in Buffalo after a massive blizzard struck the area but that wasn’t the only concern for law enforcement.

Various retail stores including Wal-Mart and Family Dollar saw looting in the aftermath of the storm as police were unable to respond due to the conditions.

Mayor Byron Brown called the looters the “lowest of the low.”

“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm it’s just absolutely reprehensible I don’t know how they can live with themselves,” said Mayor Brown during a joint press conference with Erie County and State Officials including Governor Kathy Hochul.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia who also spoke at the press conference said that police are aware of these incidents and working to get a full count of how many there have been.

“We have made a few arrests we have intervened in some of those, we’ve assisted with at least one location that I am aware of in getting a store boarded up so our officers are out there,” said Commissioner Gramaglia.