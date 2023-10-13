Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A dirty ex-cop in California has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to a charge of distributing cocaine after he admitted to narcotic trafficking in 2021, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

John Abel Baca, 47, a resident of Whittier and former 21-year member of the Inglewood Police Department, gave a cooperating witness (i.e. defendant/informant) a sample of cocaine before selling a kilogram of the controlled substance for $22,000, the DOJ said in a press statement, KTLA reported.

The cooperating witness initially told the FBI that Baca offered to sell him a kilo of cocaine, two kilos of “White China” heroin and “an unlimited supply of black tar heroin,” prosecutors said. His word proved true.

“[The witness] reported that Baca claimed to have stolen drugs and cash during routine traffic stops that Baca made as a drug task for officer with IPD,” the release said.

Baca is expected to formally plead guilty on Oct. 17 to one count of distribution of cocaine. In the meantime, the dirty ex-cop is free on $1.1 million bond. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when he’s sentenced.

“In the plea agreement, Baca admitted that he abused his position of trust as a police officer, including by stealing drugs from IPD’s lock-up and reselling them,” prosecutors said.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...