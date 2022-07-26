Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

The Detroit Police Department gifted a car to the son of fallen officer Loren Courts on Monday.

Darian Courts, son of officer Loren Courts, who was killed in the line of duty on July 6, was gifted a car by the department ahead of his 16th birthday, according to a Facebook post made by the Detroit Police Department.

Before his death, officer Courts had been saving up to buy his son a car, the post said.

The car was funded by people from Feldman Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram in Woodhaven, the Wayne County Sheriff’s office and other local businesses.