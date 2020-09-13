BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia deputies reunited a lost Dalmatian with its rightful family on Saturday after a woman had claimed the dog as her own when it went missing last week, authorities said.

The family’s two pet dogs, a Dalmatian and a German shepherd, had gone missing Wednesday, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The family reported the canines missing.

A woman found the dogs and immediately put an ad on Craigslist in hopes of finding the owners.

However, when the family saw the ad and called, she said a woman claiming to be the owner of the Dalmatian had already picked up the dog.

The family called the sheriff’s office for help finding their stolen pet.