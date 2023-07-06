Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. – Deputy Brad Johnson with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office was shot in June 2022 while he was pursuing a suspect driving a stolen car. He later succumbed to his injuries. Austin Patrick Hall was identified as the gunman. He was subsequently arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service following a massive manhunt. Authorities revealed he was out of prison on early release. Now, Johnson’s estate will receive the maximum payout possible from the state of Alabama.

The payoff announcement came from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday. She said that Johnson’s estate will receive $1 million in compensation from the state, Fox News Digital reported.

Deputy Chris Poole also suffered a gunshot wound from Hall, but survived. Johnson died the following day.

Hall had been previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for an unspecified crime, but only served four years due to “good time provisions.” He received an early release under the plan despite an escape from a prison work release center in 2019, according to the news outlet.

“Fundamental flaws in Alabama law granting correctional incentive ‘good time’ to inmates failed Deputy Johnson and his family,” Ivey said in a statement regarding the homicide.

Furthermore, Ivey said she was opposed to the current function of good time provisions aimed at reducing time during incarceration, according to Fox.

“On January 9, I issued an executive order to halt the deficiencies in correctional good time that allowed inmates reduced prison sentences and early release despite records of violent behavior and escape,” the governor said in her statement.

“On April 14, I was also proud to sign into law SB1, which codifies further reforms to correctional good time to ensure that convicted felons no longer access loopholes in the law to threaten law enforcement and the public,” she added. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshal noted at the time that Hall had a lengthy criminal history, Law Officer reported. Following Johnson’s death, Marshal said, “My Office is closely scrutinizing the policies that allowed for a violent offender, like Hall, to walk free. The justice system failed these officers and I will do everything in my power to ensure that doesn’t happen again.” Johnson was a 7-year veteran of the sheriff’s office. He left behind a fiancee and two children, Marshall said in a statement last year. Hall remains in custody without bail on the charge of capital murder.

