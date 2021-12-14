Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By now, you are likely familiar with Denzel Washington’s take on law enforcement. He has always discussed the law enforcement in a professional and positive light.

In fact, we have had numerous law enforcement officers contact us after meeting Mr. Washington and what he says in public, is always shown in private. Without violating his privacy, we would just say that his gratitude goes much further than words.

In a recent interview, he spoke about how playing a police officer has given him the insights to understand how important the police profession is.

Discussing his role in the movie, “Richochet,” Washington discussed how on a ride along, he saw unbelievable work by an officer.

“It taught me, and I never forget it what our law enforcement people have to deal with….I have the utmost respect for what they do…”

I don’t care for people that put those people (police) down.”If it weren’t for them, we would not have the freedom to complain about what they do”