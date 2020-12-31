Death of teen leads to arrest of North Carolina man for human trafficking

Share













GREENVILLE, N.C. – A teenager is dead from an apparent drug overdose after police say a man held the girl against her will so she could work as a prostitute.

Anthony Cox was taken into custody Tuesday by the Greenville Police Department. He’s been charged with human trafficking, sexual servitude of a child, promoting prostitution, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and statutory rape of a child.

Police were called just before 10:00 a.m. Tuesday to the Baymont Inn on South Memorial Drive for an apparent overdose, WITN reported.

Investigation revealed the girl, who had turned 16 on December 7, had been in an ongoing relationship with the 21-year-old man, according to police. Arrest warrants say Cox told the girl they “needed the money to live off of.”

Human Trafficking advocates in the area say this is all too common among young girls.

“We have had a misrepresentation of what human trafficking looks like. I think a lot of people have this vision of trafficking being that white van that shows up at target or Walmart or is parked on the side of the street and you don’t recognize that car and people are afraid of being abducted. Where some of those things may happen, that’s not the case. These are people that somebody trusted.” – Liz Liles, Founder & CEO of Daughters of Worth

The warrants say the man recruited the teen with the “intent that the victim be held in involuntary sexual servitude.” Moreover, it says the two had sexual relations when the girl was 15-years-old. “It actually begins with a grooming process or the process of developing a relationship with somebody. It’s when that victim is compelled to do something like this through fraud which that would be the case. Forced and coercion and that’s when it’s human trafficking.” – Melinda Sampson, Community Outreach Coordinator at NC Stop Human Trafficking

The court documents say Cox compelled the girl to become a prostitute and that he received a portion of the earnings, WITN reported. An autopsy to determine how the victim died is scheduled for this week. Cox is being held on a $3 million bond.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.