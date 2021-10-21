Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has completed a human trafficking operation involving multiple agencies that resulted in 115 felony arrests.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Monday to disclose the results of operation “Buyer Beware,” which focused on reducing the demand which drives sex trafficking, NBCDFW reported.

The law enforcement agency released the following collection of booking photos related to arrests made in the operation.

The enforcement effort also sought to bring awareness to human trafficking and highlight the new law which makes solicitation of prostitution a felony, according to TCSO.

The partnering agencies in the operation included the Fort Worth Police Department, Arlington Police Department, The Texas Department of Public Safety, The Texas Office of the Attorney General, The Tarrant County Constables Offices of Precincts 3 and 6, The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, and Homeland Security Investigation.