SAN ANTONIO — The death of a suspect shot by an officer Sunday morning was ruled a suicide by the Medical Examiner, police said Monday morning.

Andre Christian, 38, died early Sunday morning at a northwest-side neighborhood, KENS5 reported.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Texana near UTSA Boulevard just after 12:45 a.m.

Once on scene, an officer approached a man kicking at his ex-girlfriend’s door. According to police, Christian pulled out a weapon and fired several times at the officer. As a result, the officer returned fire and hit the suspect several times. However, Christian remained capable of walking away. Consequently, he was placed in handcuffs by police, yet later died of his injuries.

In a report Monday morning, police said Christian died off a single gunshot wound to the chest and the Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide, reported KENS5.

Police Chief William McManus said Christian was not involved in the original burglary call. Nevertheless, he happened to be at the location trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Moreover, law enforcement officials said the ex-girlfriend had a protective order against him after an incident in March.

The officer and the woman were not injured.

There was no information from police about the original burglary report that led to this incident.