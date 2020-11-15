Park security at Disney Springs flagged Nathaniel Smith as possibly having a gun and contacted authorities, Fox 35 Orlando reported. When a deputy approached the man, Smith reportedly claimed that he had recently been hired as a special agent by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta, Georgia, division.

Smith reportedly showed authorities a badge when they asked to see one. According to Fox 35, deputies later located similar-looking badges being sold on Amazon.

When law enforcement asked Smith to provide a phone number for his supervisor at the DEA, Smith was unable to provide one. It was eventually discovered that Smith was carrying a concealed Glock 19 replica BB gun in his waistband. The weapon was loaded at the time of arrest.

Smith was taken into custody and the BB gun was seized. He has reportedly been charged with impersonating an officer, unlawful display of a badge, and carrying a concealed weapon.