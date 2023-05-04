Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Law enforcement authorities in California have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting young girls at a dance studio in Anaheim.

Sexual assault detectives with the Anaheim Police Department took Mark Chavarria, 40, of Riverside, into custody for sexual assaults involving young girls at a dance studio he operated, according to the agency’s press information officer.

Sgt. Jon McClintock said in a press statement, “The allegations against Chavarria came to light after several young girls, between the ages of 12 and 14, came forward to the Anaheim Police Department and reported multiple sexual assaults. The victims reported while attending the Chavarria Institute of the Arts dance studio, Chavarria would sexually assault them. Chavarria owned and operated the dance studio at 160 S. Old Springs Rd. Unit #155 in the City of Anaheim.”

Following an investigation of the crimes, detectives on Tuesday arrested Chavarria for several sexual assault offenses and booked him into the Anaheim Police Department Detention Facility. He was later transferred and is being held in lieu of $5 million bail at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Central Jail facility.

Chavarria has instructed at several dance studios in Southern California and Arizona. Investigators believe there are more victims, KTLA reported.

Anyone who has information about Chavarria is urged to contact Anaheim Police Detective Carney at 714-765-1969.