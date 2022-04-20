Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Homicide detectives of the Anaheim Police Department have arrested 26-year-old Irvine resident Ramy Fahim on suspicion of murder for a double-homicide that occurred during the morning of April 19, 2022, authorities said.

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at about 6:30 a.m., Anaheim Police Dispatch received reports of a possible assault in progress occurring inside an apartment in the 2100 block of E. Katella Avenue.

APD officers responded to the location where they discovered two deceased adult male victims. Fahim was also located inside the apartment, suffering from a minor injury, Anaheim Police said in a press release.

Fahim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being interviewed by homicide detectives who ultimately placed him under arrest for the murder of the two victims.

The suspect’s vehicle was located nearby and seized as evidence. A knife believed to be used in the murders was also located at the crime scene, APD spokesman Sgt. Shane Carringer said.

The homicide victims have been identified as 23-year-old Griffin Robert Cuomo and 23-year-old Jonathan Andrew Bahm, both residents of Anaheim.

The victims were roommates in the apartment where the murders occurred. Detectives have confirmed Fahim and Cuomo were coworkers but have declined to provide any additional information or possible motive for the murders.

Fahim was booked at the Anaheim City Jail without bail pending a scheduled court appearance.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...