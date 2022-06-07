ANAHEIM, Calif. – Anaheim police detectives have arrested a suspect for the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal, according to the department.

On May 25, 2022, the Anaheim Police Department Communications Center received a call of a vehicle burglary involving the theft of an Olympic Gold Medal. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, Jordyn Poulter, the starting setter for the 2020 US Women’s Olympic Volleyball Team, Anaheim Police Department said in a press release.

Jordyn explained she parked her vehicle in a garage in the 1500 block of E Lincoln Avenue. When she returned to her car, she noticed several items including her 2020 Tokyo Olympics Gold Medal for women’s volleyball had been stolen.

Subsequent to pursuing several investigative leads, APD investigators arrested Jordan Fernandez, a 31-year-old resident of Anaheim, for theft of the Gold Medal.

The case was presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. On June 7, 2022, Fernandez was formally charged with first degree residential burglary, second degree vehicle burglary, felony identity theft, and felony possession of narcotics. Fernandez has a lengthy criminal history.

Unfortunately, Jordyn’s Olympic Gold Medal has not yet been recovered and she is offering a $1,000 reward for its safe return, no questions asked.

If anyone has information on the Gold Medal’s whereabouts, please contact the Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.