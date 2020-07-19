A Kentucky couple is now on house arrest after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 and decided not to sign documents agreeing to self-quarantine.
Last week, Elizabeth Linscott got tested for the COVID-19 because she was planning to visit her parents in Michigan.
RIOTERS SET FIRE TO PORTLAND POLICE ASSOCIATION
She wanted to make sure they were safe so she voluntarily tested.
WBTV reports that after testing positive but without showing any symptoms, Linscott said the health department contacted her and requested she sign documents that will limit her traveling anywhere unless she calls the health department first.
She refused citing needing the freedom to go to the hospital or emergency room on her own accord.
After she denied signing the Self-isolation and Controlled Movement Agreed Order, Linscott said the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department arrived at her home without warning.
Her husband detailed eight people and five cars and the “health department guy” didn’t even have a mask on.
The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors.
AUSTIN POLICE ASSOCIATION TELLS MEMBERS TO STOP ENFORCEMENT
If they travel more than 200 feet, law enforcement will be notified.
The couple said they never denied self-quarantining, they just didn’t agree with the wording of the documents..
The Linscotts said they plan to get an attorney.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the Hardin County Health Department but has not heard back.
- Couple On House Arrest After Testing Positive For COVID-19 - July 19, 2020
- Rioters Set Portland Police Association On Fire, Attempt to Lock Officers Inside - July 19, 2020
- Austin Police Association Tells Members To Stop Enforcement - July 19, 2020