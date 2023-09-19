Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. – A Riverside County correctional deputy was busted after he was found transporting more than 44 pounds of drugs while armed, according to a report.

Jorge Oceguera-Rocha, 25, a resident of Banning, Calif., was stopped Sunday in his vehicle on the 10 Freeway at County Line Road in Calimesa, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

“During the traffic stop, it was discovered Oceguera-Rocha was in possession of narcotics and was subsequently booked into the Cois Byrd Detention Center,” officials said.

Oceguera-Rocha was originally employed with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department in 2019. Following his arrest he resigned from his role as a deputy at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in lieu of being terminated, KTLA reported.

The now former correctional deputy faces charges of possession of narcotics, transportation of narcotics and possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics. Jail records indicate he was carrying more than 44 pounds of drugs when he was arrested. The report did not specify the type of narcotics that were in his possession.

Oceguera-Rocha is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bail, which resulted from an increase in the standard sum for the offense due to the amount of narcotics involved. He is due to appear in court on Wednesday.