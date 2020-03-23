ALBEMARLE, N.C. – Police in North Carolina say a man has been arrested and charged with filming a Facebook Live video at a Walmart in which he lied about having the coronavirus.

Justin Rhodes was booked on a felony of perpetrating a hoax in a public building and disorderly conduct, Albemarle police said.

Rhodes shot the video at the Walmart in Albemarle on Wednesday, WRAL-TV reported.

“Definitely tested positive for coronavirus,” Rhodes is seen saying in the video aired by the station. “Definitely was asked to self-quarantine for 14 to 21 days.”

“My throats a little scratchy, but other than that I’m not coughing.”

He continued to talk and as you can imagine was freaking out a lot of people, the station reported.

As a result, the foolish actions landed the man in jail on Friday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Albermarle police said they had verified with Stanly County health officials that no one in the county had tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox News reported.

Rhodes received a $10,000 bond. He has a March 30 court date.