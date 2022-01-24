Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Crockett, Texas – A Texas woman was arrested inside a Walmart store where she is accused of offering another shopper $500,000 to buy the woman’s baby. Rebecca Taylor, 49, was charged with sale or purchase of a child and was released from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office on a $50,000 bond, according to Click 2 Houston.

The alleged incident occurred at a store in Crockett, Texas. The two women were reportedly on the self-checkout line when the mother of a one year old baby told police that the woman commented on her son’s blond hair and blue eyes and asked how much he costs, according to the New York Post.

According to the arrest affidavit, the mother initially laughed, but the woman allegedly said she had $250,000 in her car.

The mother waited for the woman to leave the store, but she allegedly waited in the parking lot and screamed at her that the offer was now $500,000.

Police said in the affidavit they watched video from the scene and it appeared to match the mother’s claim, the report said.