Chesapeake, Virginia – On Wednesday, police released an image of the suspected shooter they say killed six people in a Walmart where he was employed as a night lead. Several more employees were injured.

Authorities have identified the gunman as 31-year-old Andre Bing.

Chesapeake police responded to the Walmart on Tuesday night after the report of an active shooter just before 10:15 p.m. Once inside, officers began evacuating the store.

At least 50 people were believed to have been inside, police said. Three people, including Bing, were found dead in an employee break room. Another was found dead near the front of the store. Three other victims were taken to hospitals where they later died, police said.

In total, six people were killed and several others were wounded.

Employee Briana Tyler said the overnight stocking team of about 15 or 20 people had just gathered in the break room to go over the morning plan when shots rang out. She said the meeting was about to start, and her team leader said: “All right, guys, we have a light night ahead of us,” when her manager turned around began firing.

“He was just shooting all throughout the room,” she said. “It didn’t matter who he hit. He didn’t say anything. He didn’t look at anybody in any specific type of way.”

Investigators believe Bing was armed with one handgun and had multiple magazines. He was not wearing any type of armor or a ballistic vest,” authorities said. Bing is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police searched Bing’s home with assistance from the Virginia State Police, saying that nothing of significance was found.

Employees have been telling a disturbing history on Bing. Briana Taylor began working with the suspect two months ago and said he was someone that new hires would avoid.

“He was the manager to look out for because there was always something going on with him, just having an issue with someone,” Taylor said.

Donya Prioleau, who was in the break room when Bing entered and opened fire, claimed he “said a lot of disturbing things.”

Prioleau described Bing as “condescending” and lacking “good communication skills,” and said he was “quite mean to a lot of us.”

Shaundrayia Reese worked with Bing for three years and called him paranoid. “He was always saying the government was watching him. He didn’t like social media and he kept black tape on his phone camera. Everyone always thought something was wrong with him,” she told CNN.

The Walmart store is expected to remain closed for several days as investigators process the crime scene.