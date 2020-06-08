The number 1 series on the weekend, Live PD was pulled from the air following protests and riots over law enforcement.

Long-running police reality show Cops, was also pulled from the air.

TV Guide reports that Paramount was about to begin airing Season 33 on Monday but is no longer mentioned on their website and appears to be suspended indefinitely.

The move to pull both series comes after nearly two weeks of riots and protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

“Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow, and in consideration for the safety of all involved, we have made the decision not to broadcast Live PD this weekend,” A&E said in a statement.

Cops began on Fox in 1989, and helped usher in the modern reality TV genre, with footage of officers chasing suspects. But it has long been accused of exploiting people at their lowest points, particularly people of color, people who live in poverty, and people who suffer from addiction.

Live PD has not been without controversy with Tulsa recently pulling the series because it was commercializing the disenfranchised population.