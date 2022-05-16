Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

It’s not just the incessant demoralization, increase in violence towards cops, lax felony prosecutions, and calls to defund that have had devastating effects on policing. Indicting cops for making good faith mistakes or for acting in accordance with the law and their training, have also had irreparable damage.

How effective do you suppose you could be at your job if in the recesses of your mind, you feared being sued or indicted for making an honest mistake? It’s a precedent that will do little for recruitment and retention efforts; and if cops have to second-guess themselves or hesitate to take unnecessary risks, we are all less safe.

Cops Caught in Political Crossfire