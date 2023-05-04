OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. – Jesse McFadden was a convicted sex offender in Oklahoma and is accused of gunning down and killing six people, including his wife and her three children on Monday, before committing suicide, police confirmed Wednesday.
The murder victims were identified as McFadden’s wife, Holly Guess, 35, and her three children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13.
Moreover, two teen girls Brittany Brewer, 16, and Ivy Webster, 14, who were visiting the family over the weekend, were also found dead, authorities confirmed.
A missing person advisory released Monday by Oklahoma authorities. (OHP)
McFadden failed to appear at his long-delayed jury trial on Monday in Muskogee County. Law enforcement authorities discovered all seven bodies while searching for him.
Jesse McFadden was convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2003. (Jesse McFadden/TikTok, Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
McFadden was convicted and sentenced in 2003 to 20 years for first-degree rape of a 17-year-old. However, he received an early release of three years despite facing new charges of using a contraband cell phone in 2016 to exchange naked images with a 16-year-old girl, FOX reported.
Enraged family members of the victims are questioning why McFadden was released early from prison while facing new charges that could have re-incarcerated him. He was freed after serving 16 years and nine months of a 20-year sentence.
From left, Tiffany Guess, Michael Mayo and Rylee Elizabeth Allen, three of seven people found dead on a property in rural Oklahoma on Monday. (Courtesy Janette Mayo via FOX News)
The convicted rapist was charged with the new crimes in 2017 after the young woman’s relative alerted authorities, according to court records.
McFadden regained his freedom in October 2020. However, he was taken into custody on the new charges the next month, but subsequently released on a $25,000 bond pending trial, which was delayed, in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eerie text messages obtained by local news outlet, KOKI, showed McFadden appearing to blame his now 23-year-old accuser for ending his “great life” and saying that he was determined to avoid returning to prison, FOX reported.
“Now it’s all gone,” he texted. “I told you I wouldn’t go back.”
He added: “This is all on you for continuing this.”
This undated image provided by Ashleigh Webster, shows Ivy Webster, one of seven people found dead in rural Oklahoma. (Courtesy Ashleigh Webster via FOX News)
Guess and McFadden married in May 2022. According to Janette Mayo, Guess’s mother, the family didn’t learn about the man’s criminal history until a few months ago.
“He lied to my daughter, and he convinced her it was all just a huge mistake,” Mayo told The Associated Press. “He was very standoffish, generally very quiet, but he kept my daughter and the kids basically under lock and key. He had to know where they were at all times, which sent red flags up.”
