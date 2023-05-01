Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Henryetta, Oklahoma – Seven bodies, including the remains of two teenagers who were reported missing earlier in the day, have been found on property of a man registered as a sex offender.

The grisly discovery came during a search of a rural property near the town of Henryetta.

Earlier Monday, a missing endangered person advisory was issued after 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer were reported missing. The two were reportedly seen traveling with convicted sex offender Jesse McFadden. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol canceled the Amber Alert Monday afternoon.

The Oklmulgee County Sheriff’s office confirmed that one of the bodies found was Ivy Webster.

The owner of the property, Jesse McFadden, was also found dead. McFadden is on the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry for first-degree rape.