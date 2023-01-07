Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Deputies in Florida arrested a gunman after two concealed carry permit holders kept the suspect from escaping by holding him at gunpoint after he reportedly fired at two women.

Lee David Wilkerson, 38, was identified as the alleged gunman by law enforcement officials. He was standing outside the Bingo Paradise bingo hall in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday when two females attempted to enter and an argument ensued. The suspect is accused of retrieving a handgun from his person and striking one of the women in the head before shooting in their direction as they tried to get away from him, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Wilkerson then reportedly tossed the gun into a nearby dumpster before trying to walk back into the building. However, he was confronted by two citizens with concealed weapons. They drew their firearms and held him at the scene until deputies arrived, Fox News reported.

Authorities were able to locate Wilkerson’s gun in the dumpster.

Wilkerson was booked at the Escambia County Jail on charges that included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, firing a weapon in public, use/display of a firearm during a felony, aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, and trafficking methamphetamine.

He remains in custody on a $156,000 bond.