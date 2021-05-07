Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Florida — A suspect kicked in the front door of a home earlier this week and allegedly charged the home owner with a knife when he was fatally shot in the head. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found the 54 year-old suspect dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The residents inside the home told police that the man armed himself with a knife and said he was there to harm his children’s mother. According to WKRG, he went from room to room searching and threatening the occupants in the house. He then confronted a woman in the rear bedroom, who, fearing for her life, shot the man twice.

At the time of the incident, the suspect had an active domestic violence injunction filed on him. He was also reportedly on his way to anger management treatment when the incident took place.

The ECSO posted video showing the suspect allegedly kicking in the door to make entrance into the home.