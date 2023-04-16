Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

DADEVILLE, Ala. — At least four people were killed — including a highly touted college football recruit — and as many as 20 others were injured when a gunman opened fire late Saturday night at a “Sweet 16” birthday party in a downtown Dadeville dance studio, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

“At approximately 11:45 p.m., Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief,” according to a press release obtained by Fox News.

“The investigation is a result of a shooting which occurred at approximately 10:34 p.m. near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa County. Currently, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries,” ALEA said.

Among the deceased victims is a high-school football star who was set to graduate in a few weeks. Phil Dowdell, who recently committed to play wide receiver at Jacksonville State University, was slain at the celebration for his younger sibling Alexis, his grief-stricken grandmother, Annette Allen, told the Montgomery Adviser.

Phil Dowdell was a high-school football standout recruited by Jacksonville State University. ( Latonya Neat Allen/Facebook)

“He was a very, very humble child. Never messed with anybody. Always had a smile on his face,” Allen reflected.

A week ago, Dowdell posted on Facebook, “everyday my life go up & up, it’s hard for me to get mad.”

The same day, he shared photos of himself and his senior-prom date, both adorned in yellow outfits.

On Sunday, his sister updated her Facebook profile that features a photo of her kissing her brother’s cheek, the New York Post reported.

Phil Dowdell was one of four people killed in the shooting that took place at his sister Alexis’ “Sweet 16” birthday party. (Facebook)

Most of the shooting’s victims were teens, according to Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the local high school football team as well as the Dadeville Police Department.

“One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy,” Hayes told The Associated Press. “So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town, and this is going to affect everybody in this area.”

According to Hayes, the shooting occurred during some kind of argument, though police have not revealed any information regarding a suspect or shared what they believe led to the violence.

Another Dadeville High School senior, KeKe Nicole Smith, has also been identified as a homicide victim, according to The Post.

Dowdell’s mother was among the more than 20 other people injured by gunfire, sustaining two gunshot wounds, Allen said.

“The following agencies responded to the scene and are currently assisting with the investigation: The Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the 5 Circuit District Attorney’s Office. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing,” ALEA noted.

The town of Dadeville is located about 60 miles east Montgomery.

